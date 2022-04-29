Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.87%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.87% at 2149.7 today. The index is down 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd shed 13.19%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 5.64% and Saregama India Ltd slipped 3.20%.

The Nifty Media index is up 38.00% over last one year compared to the 14.82% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 2.34% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.83% to close at 17102.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.80% to close at 57060.87 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)