Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 5.85%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.23%

Nifty Media index ended down 5.85% at 1572.5 today. The index is up 22.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Ltd slipped 9.27%, Inox Leisure Ltd shed 6.74% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd fell 5.93%.

The Nifty Media index is down 18.00% over last one year compared to the 3.30% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 4.77% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 4.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 2.23% to close at 11387.5 while the SENSEX is down 2.13% to close at 38628.29 today.

