Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.18%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.18% at 2297.9 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eros International Media Ltd added 6.24%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 5.75% and Zee Media Corporation Ltd slipped 3.10%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 31.00% over last one year compared to the 9.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.03% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.97% to close at 11598.25 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.93% to close at 38600.34 today.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 16:00 IST

