Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.29%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.29%

Nifty Media index ended down 4.29% at 2066.05 today. The index has slipped 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 9.47%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 9.36% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 4.54%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 35.00% over last one year compared to the 15.05% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 3.27% and Nifty Metal index has slid 3.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 2.29% to close at 16677.6 while the SENSEX has dropped 2.29% to close at 55669.03 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)