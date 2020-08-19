Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 5.36%

Nifty Media index closed up 5.36% at 1550.5 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 13.14%, Inox Leisure Ltd gained 7.37% and Dish TV India Ltd jumped 7.14%.

The Nifty Media index is down 17.00% over last one year compared to the 3.55% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.36% and Nifty Realty index added 1.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.20% to close at 11408.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.22% to close at 38614.79 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)