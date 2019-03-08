JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

NHPC gets CCEA approval for construction of Kiru HE Project in J&K
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.50%

Capital Market 

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.50% at 2947.95 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, MOIL Ltd shed 3.09%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 2.75% and Tata Steel Ltd slipped 2.55%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 22.00% over last one year compared to the 7.74% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.11% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.21% to close at 11035.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.15% to close at 36671.43 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements