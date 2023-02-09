Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.58%

-
-
The Nifty Metal index is down 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.46% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 0.70% and Nifty Media index added 0.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.12% to close at 17893.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.23% to close at 60806.22 today.
