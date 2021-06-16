Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.85%

Nifty Metal index ended down 2.85% at 5216.2 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd shed 5.88%, Steel Authority of India Ltd slipped 4.44% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 3.59%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 167.00% over last one year compared to the 59.04% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.26% and Nifty Infrastructure index has dropped 1.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.64% to close at 15767.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.51% to close at 52501.98 today.

