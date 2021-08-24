Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.90%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.90% at 5444.8 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 7.56%, NMDC Ltd gained 5.42% and Welspun Corp Ltd added 5.19%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 116.00% over last one year compared to the 44.98% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.96% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.78% to close at 16624.6 while the SENSEX increased 0.73% to close at 55958.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)