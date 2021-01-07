Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.82%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.82% at 3550.45 today. The index has gained 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 12.01%, Hindustan Copper Ltd added 7.74% and Welspun Corp Ltd jumped 6.76%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 28.00% over last one year compared to the 17.56% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.35% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.06% to close at 14137.35 while the SENSEX has slid 0.17% to close at 48093.32 today.

