Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.35%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.35% at 5339.15 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 7.44%, NMDC Ltd rose 4.15% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 2.77%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 171.00% over last one year compared to the 56.25% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.25% and Nifty Media index increased 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.13% to close at 15670.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.25% to close at 52100.05 today.

