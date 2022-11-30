Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.81%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.81% at 6564.2 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd jumped 4.28%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 4.03% and Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 3.38%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 10.45% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 1.75% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.75% to close at 18758.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.67% to close at 63099.65 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)