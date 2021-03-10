Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.87%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.87% at 3873.65 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd jumped 4.24%, JSW Steel Ltd rose 3.09% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 2.62%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 92.00% over last one year compared to the 45.19% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.67% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.51% to close at 15174.8 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.50% to close at 51279.51 today.

