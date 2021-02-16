Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.89%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.89% at 3570.15 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 7.79%, Tata Steel Ltd jumped 4.02% and Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 3.88%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 38.00% over last one year compared to the 27.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 2.34% and Nifty PSE index increased 2.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.01% to close at 15313.45 while the SENSEX has slid 0.10% to close at 52104.17 today.

