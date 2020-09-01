Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.15%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.15% at 2496.75 today. The index has added 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, JSW Steel Ltd jumped 6.30%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 6.29% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 4.75%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 4.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 2.34% and Nifty Consumption index added 1.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.73% to close at 11470.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.71% to close at 38900.8 today.

