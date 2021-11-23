Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.30%

Nifty Metal index ended up 3.30% at 5600.4 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd jumped 7.99%, NMDC Ltd gained 4.90% and JSW Steel Ltd rose 4.00%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 99.00% over last one year compared to the 35.41% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.39% and Nifty Media index added 2.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.50% to close at 17503.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.34% to close at 58664.33 today.

