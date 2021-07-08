Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.19%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.19% at 5170.5 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 4.06%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slipped 3.41% and JSW Steel Ltd fell 3.21%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 152.00% over last one year compared to the 46.91% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.96% and Nifty Bank index is down 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.96% to close at 15727.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.92% to close at 52568.94 today.

