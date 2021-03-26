Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.68%, NIFTY jumps 1.27%

Nifty Metal index closed up 3.68% at 3855.3 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 6.23%, Tata Steel Ltd rose 6.04% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 4.83%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 150.00% over last one year compared to the 67.88% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Consumption index added 2.03% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.27% to close at 14507.3 while the SENSEX added 1.17% to close at 49008.5 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)