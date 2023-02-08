Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.78%

Nifty Metal index closed up 3.78% at 5975.15 today. The index is down 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd gained 20.04%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 4.02% and Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 2.55%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 3.50% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.53% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.85% to close at 17871.7 while the SENSEX added 0.63% to close at 60663.79 today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)