Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 5.02%

Nifty Metal index closed up 5.02% at 5810.75 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 10.04%, National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 8.71% and Tata Steel Ltd added 6.86%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 169.00% over last one year compared to the 40.84% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 3.25% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.44% to close at 15778.45 while the SENSEX added 0.40% to close at 52653.07 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)