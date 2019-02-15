Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 3.11%

Nifty Pharma index closed down 3.11% at 8643.3 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped 6.54%, Lupin Ltd shed 4.38% and Biocon Ltd slipped 4.14%.
The Nifty Pharma index has fallen 6.00% over last one year compared to the 1.70% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.07% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.20% to close at 10724.4 while the SENSEX has slid 0.19% to close at 35808.95 today.
