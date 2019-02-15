Pharma stocks slide

Fresh selling in pivotals dragged the key indices to intraday low in mid-morning trade. At 11:15 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 285.69 points or 0.8% at 35,590.53. The was down 92.60 points or 0.86% at 10,653.45. Shares of heavyweight dropped. Pharma shares fell sharply.

Domestic stocks edged lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. Key indices extended fall in morning trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 1.46%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.77%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 693 shares rose and 1294 shares fell. A total of 119 shares were unchanged.

Index heavyweight dropped 1.41% to Rs 2,080.05.

Pharma shares dropped. (down 7.3%), (down 3.15%), (down 1.81%), (down 5.63%), Lupin (down 2.94%), (down 4.01%), (down 1.19%), (down 2.09%), (down 3.04%) and (down 3.19%) edged lower.

fell 2.42%. The company's net profit rose 9.6% to Rs 341.76 crore on 11.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,878.83 crore in Q4 December 2018 over Q4 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2019.

Total sales increased by 11.2% while domestic sales grew 12% in the December quarter supported by volumes and was broad based, it said. Export sales remained flat due to lower exports to &

Commenting on the results, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, said that the firm has, once again, delivered volume led profitable growth. There was double digit growth in almost all the categories, supported by a step up in demand generating activities including on new products. Brands like Maggi, Nescafe, Kitkat, Munch and Everyday continued to deliver strong performances, he added.

Overseas, Asian stocks slipped on Friday as traders awaited the conclusion of U.S.- talks in

Traders are waiting for results of a meeting on Friday between the Trump administration's top two negotiators and Chinese in There has been no decision to extend a March 1 US deadline for a deal, reportedly said on Thursday.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Thursday as disappointment over weak overshadowed optimism over U.S.- trade talks, but the Nasdaq eked out gains to rise for a fifth session in a row. U.S. fell by 1.2% in December, the largest single-month decline since 2009. The U.S. producer-price index fell by 0.1% in January.

