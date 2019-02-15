Market hovers near day's low

Key equity indices were trading near day's low in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 301.88 points or 0.84% at 35,574.34. The was down 96.95 points or 0.90% at 10,649.10. Sentiment was impacted by negative Asian stocks.

Domestic stocks edged lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. Key indices extended fall in morning trade. Fresh selling in pivotals dragged the key indices lower in mid-morning trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap was down 1.57%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.95%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 736 shares rose and 1588 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged.

(down 4.21%), (down 3.72%), (down 3.69%), (down 3.11%), (down 2.64%) and (down 2.31%), were the major Sensex losers.

(up 3.80%), NTPC (up 3.52%), (up 2.01%), (up 1.12%), (up 0.92%) and (up 0.02%), were the major Sensex gainers.

Overseas, Asian stocks slipped on Friday as traders awaited the conclusion of U.S.- talks in

Traders are waiting for results of a meeting on Friday between the Trump administration's top two negotiators and Chinese in There has been no decision to extend a March 1 US deadline for a deal, reportedly said on Thursday.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Thursday as disappointment over weak overshadowed optimism over U.S.- trade talks, but the Nasdaq eked out gains to rise for a fifth session in a row. U.S. fell by 1.2% in December, the largest single-month decline since 2009. The U.S. producer-price index fell by 0.1% in January.

