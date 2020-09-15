Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.93%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.93% at 11450.5 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lupin Ltd rose 3.39%, Cipla Ltd jumped 2.89% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd added 2.84%.

The Nifty Pharma index has soared 42.00% over last one year compared to the 4.71% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.85% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.71% to close at 11521.8 while the SENSEX increased 0.74% to close at 39044.35 today.

