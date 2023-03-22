Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.04%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.04% at 11754.7 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained 3.10%, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose 2.31% and Gland Pharma Ltd added 1.74%.

The Nifty Pharma index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 0.94% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 0.83% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 0.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.26% to close at 17151.9 while the SENSEX added 0.24% to close at 58214.59 today.

