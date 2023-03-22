Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.04%

The Nifty Pharma index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 0.94% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 0.83% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 0.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.26% to close at 17151.9 while the SENSEX added 0.24% to close at 58214.59 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU