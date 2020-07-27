Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index declines 3.64%

Nifty Private Bank index ended down 3.64% at 12004.4 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd slipped 6.10%, IDFC First Bank Ltd fell 3.87% and HDFC Bank Ltd shed 3.54%.

The Nifty Private Bank index is down 26.00% over last one year compared to the 1.35% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index is down 3.59% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 3.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.56% to close at 11131.8 while the SENSEX is down 0.51% to close at 37934.73 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)