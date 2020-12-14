Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.45%

Nifty PSE index closed up 2.45% at 2905.2 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil India Ltd added 6.57%, NMDC Ltd gained 5.23% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 5.22%.

The Nifty PSE index has fallen 8.00% over last one year compared to the 12.17% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.00% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.33% to close at 13558.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 46253.46 today.

