Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.27%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.27% at 3247.6 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India shed 3.25%, Bank of India dropped 2.97% and Allahabad Bank fell 2.92%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 9.00% over last one year compared to the 11.05% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.02% and Nifty Media index has dropped 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.19% to close at 11922.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.30% to close at 39714.2 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU