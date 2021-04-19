Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 4.31%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.77%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 4.31% at 1950.85 today. The index is down 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra slipped 7.31%, Bank of India fell 7.25% and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shed 6.71%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 48.00% over last one year compared to the 54.96% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 4.07% and Nifty PSE index is down 2.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.77% to close at 14359.45 while the SENSEX is down 1.81% to close at 47949.42 today.

