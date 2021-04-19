Barometers off day's low; breadth remains weak

The domestic indices trimmed losses in afternoon trade. A spike in domestic coronavirus cases and localized lockdown being announced by various state governments dented investors sentiment. The Nifty index re-claimed 14,300 level.

At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 957.14 points or 1.96% at 47,874.89. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 285.85 points or 1.96% at 14,332.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) (down 3.32%) and ICICI Bank (down 3.26%) were major drags.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 2.07%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.71%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 647 shares rose and 2,217 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 437.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 657.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 April 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 14,14,14,180 with 30,19,660 deaths. India reported 19,29,329 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,78,769 deaths while 1,29,53,821 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Several states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka etc. continued to witness a record surge on Sunday. In view of the unprecedented surge, governments have imposed weekend lockdowns, night curfews etc. in their respective states. The state of Rajasthan, for example, began a "self-discipline fortnight" on Monday which will be in effect till 5 AM on 3 May 2021.

From today onwards, Delhi will reportedly be under complete curfew till next Monday morning amid a record rise in COVID-19 cases that has severely strained the city's resources and health infrastructure. All private offices will Work from Home and only government offices and essential services will be open, media reports stated.

Economy:

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, India's foreign exchange reserves rose $4.344 billion to stand at $581.213 billion during the week ended 9 April 2021 from $576.869 billion reported for the week ended 2 April 2021.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves rose $1.297 billion to $35.320 billion. The SDR value climbed $6 million to $1.492 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF inched higher by $24 million to $4.946 billion during the same tenure.

Gainers & Losers:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.52%), Infosys (up 1.50%), Wipro (up 1.37%) HCL Technologies (up 1.51%) and Cipla (up 0.76%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

Axis Bank (down 4.73%), IndusInd Bank (down 4.43%), ONGC (down 4.19%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.05%) and Ultratech Cement Co. (RIL) (down 4%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Earnings Impact:

HDFC Bank skid 2.75%. The private lender reported 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 8,186.51 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 6,927.69 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income of the bank rose 5.8% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 38,017.50 crore during the quarter. Net interest income for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 grew by 12.6% to Rs 17,120.20 crore from Rs 15,204.10 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, driven by advances growth of 14%, and a core net interest margin of 4.2%. Other income stood at Rs 7,593.90 crore in Q4 FY21, up by 25.9% from Rs 6,032.60 crore in Q4 FY20.

On the asset quality side, Gross non-performing assets were at 1.32% of gross advances as on 31 March 2021, as against 1.38% (proforma approach) as on 31 December 2020 and 1.26% as on 31 March 2020. Net non-performing assets were at 0.40% of gross advances as on 31 March 2021, as against 0.40% (proforma approach) as on 31 December 2020 and 0.36% as on 31 March 2020. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were Rs 4,693.7 crore (including a build of approximately Rs 1,300 crore in contingent provisions) as against Rs 3,784.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

The bank continues to hold provisions as on 31 March 2021 against the potential impact of COVID-19 based on the information available at this point in time and the same are in excess of the RBI prescribed norms. The bank held floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore and contingent provisions of Rs 5,861 crore as on 31 March 2021. Total provisions (comprising specific, floating, contingent and general provisions) were 153% of the gross non-performing loans as on 31 March 2021.

"Given that the current second wave has significantly increased the number of COVID-19 cases in India and uncertainty remains, the board of directors of the bank, at its meeting held on 17 April 2021, has considered it prudent to currently not propose dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021," the private lender said in a statement. Separately, the bank informed that the board of directors of the bank approved issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore in the period of next twelve months through private placement mode.

Den Networks fell 1.66%. Its consolidated net profit surged 50.5% to Rs 33.89 crore on a 0.5% decline in net sales to Rs 326.23 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. On a consolidated basis, subscription revenues fell 15% to Rs 190 crore and activation revenues surged 63% to Rs 34 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. EBITDA rose 2% to Rs 65 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 64 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin stood at 20% in Q4 FY21 over 19% in Q4 FY20. As on Q4 FY21, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 2,394 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declined 3.33%. Its net profit jumped 22.6% to Rs 345.68 crore on a 22.2% surge in net sales to Rs 3,628.23 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company stood at Rs 3,478 crore in Q4 FY2021 compared to Rs 3,181 crore in Q4 FY2020, registering a growth of 9.4% Y-o-Y (year-on-year). The industry growth for Q4 FY2021 was at 14%.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharti Airtel lost 2.20%. The government of Ghana, Bharti Airtel and Millicom International Cellular S.A. on Friday announced execution of the definitive agreement for transfer of 'AirtelTigo' to Government of Ghana, on a going concern basis. In the proposed agreement, the Government of Ghana (GoG) will acquire 100% shares of AirtelTigo along with all customers, assets and liabilities. Basis the agreement, the transaction will entail a takeover by the Government of Ghana post which AirtelTigo would become and operate as a state-entity.

Coal India slipped 2.74%. The state-run coal major has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries, CIL Solar PV, for manufacturing of solar value chain (ingot-wafer-cell module) and CIL Navikarniya Urja for renewable energy on date.

Global Markets:

Shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Monday as the global economic recovery and corporate earnings prospects bolstered sentiment despite rising COVID-19 infections. Chinese stocks outperformed amid easing concerns about the health of state enterprise China Huarong Asset Management Co., a bad-debt manager.

China's financial regulator on Friday reportedly said Huarong had ample liquidity, the first official comments since the company missed a deadline to report earnings. That was enough to cement a rally in Huarong bonds and ease contagion fears.

Japan's exports posted their strongest growth in more than three years in March. Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday exports surged 16.1% in March from a year earlier, marking the steepest rise since November 2017. That was followed by a 4.5% contraction in February.

U.S. stocks rose again on Friday as the market's rally to records carried on amid strong earnings from blue-chip companies as well as solid data signaling a snapback in the economy. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday the U.S. economy is set to take off, but there's still no reason to start tightening policy.

The University of Michigan said Friday its preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to a one-year high of 86.5 in the first half of this month from 84.9 in March.

