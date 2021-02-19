Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 4.76%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 4.76% at 2464.9 today. The index is up 24.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India slipped 10.00%, Bank of India dropped 9.50% and Bank of Maharashtra fell 6.97%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 14.00% over last one year compared to the 24.01% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 2.65% and Nifty Bank index is down 2.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.91% to close at 14981.75 while the SENSEX is down 0.85% to close at 50889.76 today.

