Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 5.22%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.94%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 5.22% at 2784.85 today. The index is up 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank slipped 10.69%, Indian Bank dropped 8.00% and Union Bank of India fell 7.52%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 119.00% over last one year compared to the 52.24% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 3.77% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 3.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.94% to close at 17857.25 while the SENSEX is down 1.89% to close at 59984.7 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)