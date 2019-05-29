JUST IN
IRCON International drops after weak Q4 result
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 2.81%

Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.81% at 3275.9 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank shed 5.16%, State Bank of India fell 3.17% and Central Bank of India dropped 3.07%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 11.00% over last one year compared to the 11.55% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.86% and Nifty Commodities index has slid 1.41% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.57% to close at 11861.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.62% to close at 39502.05 today.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:00 IST

