Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.10%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.29%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 3.10% at 1454.3 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd added 6.88%, State Bank of India dropped 4.86% and Bank of Baroda fell 3.33%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 43.00% over last one year compared to the 6.44% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 2.85% and Nifty Private Bank index has slid 2.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.29% to close at 12771.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.31% to close at 43599.96 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)