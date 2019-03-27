Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.59%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.59% at 3229.4 today. The index has gained 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oriental Bank of Commerce rose 6.02%, Union Bank of India jumped 2.46% and State Bank of India gained 1.75%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 10.00% over last one year compared to the 12.38% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.28% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.33% to close at 11445.05 while the SENSEX has slid 0.26% to close at 38132.88 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU