Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.97%, NIFTY climbs 1.01%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 3.16%, NIFTY climbs 2.29%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index gains 1.82%, NIFTY climbs 1.01%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.20%, NIFTY climbs 1.05%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 4.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.89%
Quick Wrap: Nifty MNC Index records a surge of 2.70%, NIFTY climbs 1.13%
-
The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 5.36% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.14% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.01% to close at 17486.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.94% to close at 58960.6 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU