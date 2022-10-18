JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.97%, NIFTY climbs 1.01%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.97% at 3172.05 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank rose 5.43%, Canara Bank jumped 5.41% and Punjab National Bank gained 5.28%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 5.36% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.14% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.01% to close at 17486.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.94% to close at 58960.6 today.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:00 IST

