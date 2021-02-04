Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 5.88%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 5.88% at 2198.75 today. The index has gained 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank added 16.48%, Bank of Baroda rose 6.42% and Indian Overseas Bank jumped 6.31%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 2.00% over last one year compared to the 23.22% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index gained 2.45% and Nifty Media index gained 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.71% to close at 14895.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.71% to close at 50614.29 today.

