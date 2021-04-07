Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.95%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.95% at 2164.7 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India jumped 4.55%, Bank of India rose 3.15% and State Bank of India gained 2.28%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 72.00% over last one year compared to the 68.55% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.59% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.92% to close at 14819.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.94% to close at 49661.76 today.

