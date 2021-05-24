Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.13%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.13% at 2398.15 today. The index has added 22.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank jumped 4.60%, Central Bank of India rose 4.34% and Punjab & Sind Bank added 3.41%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 120.00% over last one year compared to the 68.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.79% and Nifty Realty index gained 1.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.15% to close at 15197.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.22% to close at 50651.9 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)