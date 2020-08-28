Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 4.86%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 4.86% at 1601.8 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank jumped 8.76%, Bank of Baroda added 5.95% and Bank of India rose 5.31%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 35.00% over last one year compared to the 6.39% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 4.37% and Nifty Bank index gained 3.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.76% to close at 11647.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.90% to close at 39467.31 today.

