Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.58%, NIFTY Crashes 1.25%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 3.58% at 4040.3 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda fell 4.61%, Canara Bank slipped 4.40% and State Bank of India shed 4.32%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 46.00% over last one year compared to the 3.55% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has slid 2.54% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.25% to close at 17891.95 while the SENSEX has declined 1.27% to close at 60205.06 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)