Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.51%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.51% at 4318.55 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank gained 4.81%, Canara Bank added 3.78% and Union Bank of India jumped 3.08%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 73.00% over last one year compared to the 5.24% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 0.95% and Nifty Consumption index has dropped 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.47% to close at 18105.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.48% to close at 60840.74 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)