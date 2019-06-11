Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.69%

PSU Bank index closed up 1.69% at 3112.05 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, slipped 6.72%, gained 3.81% and jumped 3.45%.

The PSU Bank index is up 3.00% over last one year compared to the 10.93% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, added 1.32% and added 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the added 0.36% to close at 11965.6 while the SENSEX added 0.42% to close at 39950.46 today.

