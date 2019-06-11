Key benchmark indices hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon session. At 14:25 IST, the S&P was up 202.58 points or 0.51% at 39,987.10. The index was up 68.55 points or 0.57% at 11,991.25. The Nifty briefly regained 12,000 mark.

Even as key barometers hit fresh intraday high, market breadth continued to be negative. On BSE, 1046 shares advanced and 1365 shares declined. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

In broader market, the was up 0.78%, beating the Sensex. While, S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.27%, lagging the Sensex.

IT was up 0.54% to Rs 298.80. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 299.50 in intraday today.

was up 0.36% and hit a 52-week high of Rs 366.20, today. The company announced that it has upgraded in Delhi NCR and deployed LTE to boost indoor coverage and enhance indoor network experience for customers. Bharati Airtel has also set up latest such as Pre-5G, Volte and Carrier Aggregation to serve the massive surge in data.

was up 5.30% to Rs 142.80 while Healthcare was up 5.23% to Rs 133.70.

announced yesterday that it sold 1.51 crore equity shares, or 2% equity, of Healthcare (FHL) as at 31 March 2019, in various tranches last being on 7 June 2019. The transaction has resulted into a change in holding of by more than 2% of the total shareholding of FHL, from the last disclosure made by Yes Bank on 18 December 2018.

NBFC stocks were mixed. (up 3.56%), (up 2.68%), Financial Services (up 2.25%), (up 2.2%), (up 1.16%), (up 0.95%), (up 0.88%), IDFC (up 0.69%), Finance (up 0.67%), Manappuram Finance (up 0.65%) and Finance (up 0.44%) and (up 0.22%), increased. While, Finserv (down 0.01%), Capital Services (down 0.01%), (down 0.15%), (down 2.53%) and (down 7.99%), decreased.

Overseas, shares in and Asian were trading higher. Sentiment in global stock markets was upbeat after the US suspended its proposed tariffs on Mexican imports.

US is set to meet with at the summit, which is scheduled for June 28-29 in Osaka, Trump has reportedly threatened that immediate tariffs would be imposed on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods if does not attend this month's meeting.

In Europe, the race to replace UK has begun, with ten candidates in the running for the vacated leadership position.

