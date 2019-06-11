Key benchmark indices hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon session. At 14:25 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 202.58 points or 0.51% at 39,987.10. The Nifty 50 index was up 68.55 points or 0.57% at 11,991.25. The Nifty briefly regained 12,000 mark.
Even as key barometers hit fresh intraday high, market breadth continued to be negative. On BSE, 1046 shares advanced and 1365 shares declined. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.
In broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.78%, beating the Sensex. While, S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.27%, lagging the Sensex.
IT major Wipro was up 0.54% to Rs 298.80. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 299.50 in intraday today.
Bharti Airtel was up 0.36% and hit a 52-week high of Rs 366.20, today. The company announced that it has upgraded 4G network in Delhi NCR and deployed LTE 900 technology to boost indoor coverage and enhance indoor network experience for smartphone customers. Bharati Airtel has also set up latest network technologies such as Pre-5G, Volte and Carrier Aggregation to serve the massive surge in data.
Yes Bank was up 5.30% to Rs 142.80 while Fortis Healthcare was up 5.23% to Rs 133.70.
Yes Bank announced yesterday that it sold 1.51 crore equity shares, or 2% equity, of Fortis Healthcare (FHL) as at 31 March 2019, in various tranches last being on 7 June 2019. The transaction has resulted into a change in holding of Yes Bank by more than 2% of the total shareholding of FHL, from the last disclosure made by Yes Bank on 18 December 2018.
NBFC stocks were mixed. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (up 3.56%), Edelweiss Financial Services (up 2.68%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (up 2.25%), Shriram Transport Finance Corporation (up 2.2%), GRUH Finance (up 1.16%), PNB Housing Finance (up 0.95%), Reliance Capital (up 0.88%), IDFC (up 0.69%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.67%), Manappuram Finance (up 0.65%) and Muthoot Finance (up 0.44%) and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (up 0.22%), increased. While, Bajaj Finserv (down 0.01%), Muthoot Capital Services (down 0.01%), LIC Housing Finance (down 0.15%), IIFL Holdings (down 2.53%) and Indiabulls Housing Finance (down 7.99%), decreased.
Overseas, shares in Europe and Asian were trading higher. Sentiment in global stock markets was upbeat after the US suspended its proposed tariffs on Mexican imports.
US President Donald Trump is set to meet with Xi at the G-20 summit, which is scheduled for June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan. Trump has reportedly threatened that immediate tariffs would be imposed on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods if President Xi does not attend this month's G-20 meeting.
In Europe, the race to replace UK Prime Minister Theresa May has begun, with ten candidates in the running for the vacated Conservative Party leadership position.
