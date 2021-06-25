Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.64%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.64% at 2507.25 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank added 7.36%, Central Bank of India jumped 7.14% and Bank of Baroda rose 3.28%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 68.00% over last one year compared to the 54.15% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 2.61% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.44% to close at 15860.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.43% to close at 52925.04 today.

