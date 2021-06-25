Nifty reclaims 15,800; broader market trades firm

The main indices firmed up once again in early afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled the 15,800 mark. Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green.

At 12:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 95.37 points or 0.18% at 52,795.46. The Nifty 50 index rose 36.55 points or 0.23% to 15,827.20.

The broader market outperformed. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.9% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.58%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1787 shares rose and 1265 shares fell.

A total of 145 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,890.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,138.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 June, provisional data showed.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.37% to 13.8325. The Nifty 29 July 2021 futures were trading at 15,854.40, at a premium of 15 points as compared with the spot at 15,763.75.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index slipped 0.42% to 36,090.60. United Spirits (down 1.53%), Emami (down 1.51%), Dabur (down 1.37%), Jubilant Foodworks (down 1.3%), HUL (down 1.2%), Marico (down 1.12%) and Britannia Industries (down 0.69%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Laurus Labs jumped 6.59%. In an exchange filing made after market hours yesterday, Laurus Labs said that the credit ratings agency CARE Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of the company's long term banking facilities to "CARE AA; Stable from "CARE AA-; Positive".

Cadila Healthcare rose 1.05% after the drug company announced that it has received tentative approval from the US drug regulator to market pemetrexed for injection in the strengths of 100mg/vial, 500 mg/vial, and 1000 mg/vial, single-dose vials. Pemetrexed is a bioequivalent of reference listed drug Alimta. The drug is used to treat certain types of cancers such as lung cancer, mesothelioma

