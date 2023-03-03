JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Nifty ends near 17,600; Sensex jumps 900 pts; VIX drops over 6%
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 5.40%, NIFTY jumps 1.57%

Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 5.40% at 3970.15 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 8.30%, UCO Bank jumped 8.09% and Punjab & Sind Bank added 6.81%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 52.00% over last one year compared to the 6.65% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 3.55% and Nifty Bank index increased 2.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.57% to close at 17594.35 while the SENSEX added 1.53% to close at 59808.97 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU