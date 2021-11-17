Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.64%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.64% at 536.15 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 4.30%, Sunteck Realty Ltd dropped 2.95% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 2.79%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 116.00% over last one year compared to the 39.03% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.28% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 0.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.56% to close at 17898.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.52% to close at 60008.33 today.

