Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.21%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.21% at 520.9 today. The index is up 24.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd shed 4.74%, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 3.62% and Sobha Ltd dropped 3.52%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 138.00% over last one year compared to the 51.21% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.96% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.59% to close at 17895.2 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.64% to close at 60059.06 today.

