Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.61%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.07%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.61% at 502.65 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd slipped 4.70%, Sunteck Realty Ltd shed 4.05% and Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.79%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 55.00% over last one year compared to the 26.83% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 2.38% and Nifty Metal index is down 2.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.07% to close at 18113.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.90% to close at 60754.86 today.

